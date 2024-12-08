Govinda's daughter Tina says he was ‘hardly around’ when she was growing up

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja is opening up about her relationship with the actor, and how she saw him work very hard everyday. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Tina shared that her father was hardly around when she was growing up because he would always be busy with work, shooting outdoors as per the schedule. (Also read: Govinda’s daughter Tina calls family feud with Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah toxic) Govinda and his daughter Tina Ahuja during a photo shoot in Mumbai.(IANS)

What Tina said about Govinda

During the conversation, Tina said: “People don’t know this, but my dad has hardly come to my school. In my school days, my dad was never around. It was always my mom getting our lunch, going for those… He was hardly there. This was one way of me getting to know my dad well. He was hardly there in school days, he was either in Hyderabad or Switzerland. So, I started really liking working with dad. People started giving me extra attention and importance… I had a company, we were doing lots of shows and events with him… Just being busy around him, head to toe.”

On being media shy

When asked why she kept away from the media and paparazzi, Tina said: “I honestly like to keep myself away. Mujhe aisa lagta hain ki agar ap koi project kar rahe ho tab ap interviews do, spotted ho toh tab maza bhi aata hain. That is what I feel. For no reason getting spotted I think somewhere takes away your privacy also, which I do not like (When you are doing a project then it is fine to give interviews and get spotted and that adds to the game).”

Tina Ahuja made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband alongside Gippy Grewal and Dharmendra.

Govinda was recently present in an episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show, which was extra special as it marked the end of his seven-year-long feud with Krushna Abhishek. Krushna had taken the first step towards reconciliation when he visited Govinda to check up on him following the shooting accident. In October, Govinda was hospitalised for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.