Govinda’s daughter Tina calls family feud with Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah toxic

Tina speaks up

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Tina spoke about the public feud between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah.

“It’s kind of toxic, I wouldn’t lie, and I’ve said that to Arti (Arti Singh) as well. I always try to keep myself away from it. And to be very honest, I am very happy in my life. I don’t talk about all these things, and I think now it’s a thing of the past. I don’t want to talk about it again and again or give it a new story, and all of that—it’s not necessary. Things are good, decent, and respectful,” Tina said.

Talking about not reacting to the family trouble in public, she added, “I don’t really look at things that way. I just know one thing: I met my cousins, and everything was good, respectful, decent, and fine. Everyone is supposed to be in a good, happy space. They are busy in their own world, and I am busy with my own stuff.”

Family reunion

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda put their past differences behind them and made a joint appearance on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode featured a memorable moment when Krushna invited Govinda to join him onstage for a dance performance.

Together, they grooved to Govinda's iconic song Filmon Ke Saare Hero, eliciting thunderous applause from the audience. The reunion was sealed with a warm hug, as Krushna affectionately bestowed the title "Mama number 1" upon Govinda. In a lighthearted response, Govinda jokingly asked if Krushna was trying to butter him up with the compliment. Actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday were also the guests on the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It is available on Netflix.

About the family feud

The seven-year-long feud between Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda had its roots in a past disagreement. The conflict began when Govinda expressed his displeasure with Krushna for making jokes about his on-screen roles. The situation escalated when Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. Over time, their public disagreements have made headlines, with Krushna accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, and Govinda retaliating by calling his nephew a liar. Krushna took the first step towards reconciliation when he visited Govinda to check up on him following the shooting accident. In October, Govinda was hospitalised for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.