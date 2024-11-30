The Great Indian Kapil Show: Krushna Abhishek hugs ‘Mama number 1’ Govinda; actor jokes about shooting his leg

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda hug

During the episode, Krushna Abhishek took Govinda along with him on stage to dance. The two of them shook a leg to the actor's hit song ‘Filmon Ke Saare Hero’ to loud cheers from the audience. Krushna gave Govinda a massive hug and even called him ‘Mama number 1.’ Govinda joked what did he mean by calling him uncle number 1, is he buttering him up?

Govinda jokes about his 'leg piece'

When Krushna made another joke about Chunky Pandey selling leg piece plates from the biriyani shop, Govinda did not miss the chance to joke about his leg. The actor had accidentally shot a bullet in his leg last month. Govinda said that when he was hopsitalized, Krushna came and cried a lot. And here he is now, cracking jokes about ‘leg piece!’ Govinda further added if he had shot any higher then imagine how many leg pieces would be there!

Krushna went on to add that he will say whatever he pleases because his uncle is here! It is because of his blessings that he has become a star, he added. Govinda smiled at the sweet gesture.

Krushna Abhishek and his uncle, Govinda, experienced a public feud beginning in 2016. The discord started when Krushna made a joke on his show, which Govinda found disrespectful.

Along with Govinda, actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday were also the guests on the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It is available to watch on Netflix.