The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Navjot Singh Sidhu delivers savage one-liners in new promo

Navjot Singh Sidhu will make his comedy comeback on the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The former cricketer was introduced by Sunil Grover in a funny new promo of the upcoming episode. Apart from Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, and Harbhajan Singh along with his wife Geeta Basra will also feature as guests. (Also read: Navjot Singh Sidhu makes a roaring comeback; Archana Puran Singh worried about her The Great Indian Kapil Show throne) Navjot Singh Sidhu made a savage comeback on The Great Indian Kapil Show 2.

Navjot Singh Sidhu makes savage comeback

While sharing a promo from the upcoming episode, Netflix captioned its Instagram post as, “Tussi ho jaao taiyaar kyunki Punjab di shaan aa rahe hai iss Funnyvaar (Be ready as the pride of Punjab is coming this Funnyvaar).”

As the video began, Sunil disguises in two different getups as news anchors and says, “It's a five year long gap, that he agreed to come on this show…Which has created a sensation all over the world…Netflixians want to know, tonight itself.” As Kapil Sharma was shocked to see Sidhu on the show, he wondered if Sunil was once again pretending to be Sidhu. While clarifying to Kapil, Sidhu came up with his savage one-liner and said, “Ab motorcycle nahi car chahiye. Ab saari audience keh rahi hai, Sardar chahiye Sardar (Now instead of the motorcycle, car is in demand. The audience demand that they need a Sardar).”

Sunil Grover roasts Archana Puran Singh

While interacting with Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh was seen saying, “I always wish you well because you left at the right time.” Her remark made Sidhu and his wife in splits. As Sunil once again came up as Sidhu, he delivered a funny one-liner while taking a jibe at Archana and said, “There is the body. Here is the heart and over there is five years of wealth,” while pointing out at Archana. As the promo ends, Sunil as Sidhu holds Archana's hand as she gets up from her chair and says, “I will give you a hug. Boys remove the chair.” Sidhu and the audience is seen laughing at the hilarious skit.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.