The Great Indian Kapil Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu makes a roaring comeback; Archana Puran Singh worried about her throne

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 10, 2024 11:29 PM IST

The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomes back Navjot Singh Sidhu after his 2019 exit due to controversy.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is following on popular episode with another one. After hosting Narayana and Sudha Murthy with Deepinder and Gia Goyal this weekend, host Kapil Sharma will have a reunion with Navjot Singh Sidhu on next weekend’s episode.

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back with Kapil Sharma on next weekend’s episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back with Kapil Sharma on next weekend's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Promo for next week

A new promo for the show shows Navjot sitting in the guest judge’s chair, when Kapil jokes about Sunil Grover taking on Sidhu’s appearance once again. The former cricketer and commentator clarified that he was the real deal! Soon, Archana Puran Singh, who had replaced Sidhu all these years, gets nervous and asks Kapil about Sidhu taking over the show from her.

Cricket star Harbhajan Singh will also be part of the show with his wife Geeta Basra. Sunil Grover will also be back as Sidhu.

Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu leave the show

Navjot Singh Sidhu left The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019. His departure was due to backlash following his comments on the Pulwama attack in February 2019. After the terrorist attack, Sidhu stated that terrorism shouldn't be associated with an entire country and emphasized the need for dialogue over hostility. His remarks sparked significant controversy and led to calls for his removal from the show. Due to the public outcry, he was ultimately replaced by Archana Puran Singh, who has been a regular on the show since then.

