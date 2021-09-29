The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh ready to quit if Navjot Singh Sidhu wishes to return

Since Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress Chief on Tuesday, The Kapil Sharma Show fans have been curious to know if the cricketer-turned-politician would return as the guest judge on the comedy show. Actor Archana Puran Singh had replaced him as the guest judge on the show when he left in 2019.

The debate about his possible return also paved the way for memes, a few of which Archana Puran Singh, too, shared on her Instagram account. The actor has now said that she's ready to vacate her seat on Kapil Sharma's show if Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to re-enter the show.

Speaking with a leading daily, Archana Puran Singh said, “If Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can't take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show.”

Besides the internet, the cast has also often joked about how Sidhu's return could pose as a threat to Archana's position on the show. Addressing these jokes, Archana said, “Kapil's show writers come up with all kinds of jokes and I can't help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags everyday and keep the show running for the last 10 years. But all those who feel I don't have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit in an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that's cracked and then react to it.”

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana revealed she got congratulatory messages when Sidhu became Punjab Congress chief. “Mujhe itne phoolon ke bouquets aaye hai, ‘mubarak ho, Archana ma’am’ kyunki woh wahaan par ban gaye (I got so many flower bouquets and congratulatory messages when Sidhu took up the post),” she revealed.