Archana Puran Singh shares memes on herself after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns: ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, has shared several memes on herself after Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Archana shared the memes and wrote in her caption, "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka (laughing emojis)."

One of the memes read, “Archana Puran Singh is more tensed right now than Rahul Gandhi. ” In another meme, she was crying thinking that Sidhu might return to the comedy show after his resignation. One person joked, “Waiting for Congress to announce Archana Puran Singh as their new Punjab Congress President,” along with a photo of Archana laughing.

Reacting to the post, actor Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Wtf (laughing emojis) some of them are hilarious." Gaurav Gera commented, "Lol ya saw u trending on Twitter."

Fans also reacted to the memes post. A fan wrote, "No 1 can replace u Archana ji ur best judge." Another user commented, "Now we r habitual of watching you on that chair..."

Recently, in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana had revealed how she received congratulatory messages when Sidhu became the Punjab Congress chief. “Mujhe itne phoolon ke bouquets aaye hai, ‘mubarak ho, Archana ma’am’ kyunki woh wahaan par ban gaye (I got so many flower bouquets and congratulatory messages when Sidhu took up the post),” she had revealed.

Sidhu in his resignation letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."