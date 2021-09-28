Archana Puran Singh says she got flower bouquets when Navjot Singh Sidhu became Punjab Congress chief. Here is why

Archana Puran Singh replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu has been a long-running gag on The Kapil Sharma Show. During Sunday’s episode, Archana said that when Sidhu became the Punjab Congress chief, she got many bouquets of flowers and congratulatory messages. On Tuesday, he resigned from the post.

Kapil Sharma asked Neha Kakkar about her sister Sonu Kakkar replacing her as a judge on Indian Idol 12. “Dekho, saara kursi ka khel hai. Jab kursi chhod ke jao na, toh apne hi bande ko chhod kar jaana chahiye. Kyun, Archana ma’am (See, it is all about the chair. When you leave the chair, you should always make sure one of your own replaces you. Isn’t it right, Archana ma’am),” she replied.

If Sidhu had followed this, he would not have vacated his seat for her, Archana joked. Kapil congratulated her and said that Sidhu was very busy with his duties as the Punjab Congress chief, so he was unlikely to return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Mujhe itne phoolon ke bouquets aaye hai, ‘mubarak ho, Archana ma’am’ kyunki woh wahaan par ban gaye (I got so many flower bouquets and congratulatory messages when Sidhu took up the post),” she revealed.

Fans congratulated Archana as Sidhu being busy with his duties as a politician would mean that she could continue on The Kapil Sharma Show without worrying about his return.

On Tuesday, Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief but said that he would continue to be a member of the party. It is being said that his decision came after he was passed over for the position of Punjab chief minister after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh.

A few weeks ago, when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani came on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil teased Archana about Sidhu yet again. Kapil asked Sidharth if he had any ‘codenames’, to which he replied, “Sidhi, Sidhu, Sid.”

Kapil did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at Archana. “Sidhu na bolna, unko darr lagta hai (Don’t say the name Sidhu, she gets scared),” he said, leaving her in splits.