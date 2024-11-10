What we know of The Murthys marriage from The Great Indian Kapil Show episode: First meet to forgetting 25th anniversary

From navigating life's challenges together to fostering a deep understanding, Narayana and Sudha's candid conversation revealed the secrets behind their long relationship. Sudha Murthy met Narayana Murthy four years before they tied the knot in 1978. Here are the key takeaways:

Starting of the love story

During the conversation with Kapil Sharma, Narayana revealed that his roommate introduced him to Sudha, and he was floored after the first meeting. Looking back, he said, "Meeting her was a breath of fresh air. She has always been positive, kind, and very talkative.... She wanted a good listener... So, she was happy and I was happy”.

Not so impressive first meeting with Sudha’s father

In the episode, Sudha revealed that her husband failed to make a good first impression on her father. She said, “He arrived two hours late to meet my father for the first time as his taxi broke down. My father was asking me what he does and other questions. And he came and told him that he wanted to join politics and open an orphanage. My father always thought that I was a prize because at that time not many women did engineering. And he came late thinking he would impress my father,” she said. Explaining his side, Narayana said, “I had a little playfulness in me at that time. I was like, ‘okay, let him be angry’. I was a little bit adventurous."

Opposite poles attract

Sudha and Narayana shared that they have very different traits, with Sudha mentioning that she tries to find a "compromise zone" with her husband. She said, “He does shopping. What do we need in life? Good food—not chana bhatura, but good, healthy food. We don’t need many clothes. He’ll tell me to buy business class tickets, but I say, ‘Why? I will reach the same destination at the same time in economy.'" "This is where we have a difference of opinion. We are opposites, but opposites attract, so we find a compromise zone," she added.

Narayana is not good with dates

Sudha revealed that Narayana often doesn’t remember special dates of their life. She recalled that he forgot their 25th wedding anniversary. Narayana said, “One morning, I woke up, and Sudha asked me if anything was special that day. I replied, ‘No…nothing?’ So I went to the office. Just as I was getting in the car, she asked me again if anything special came to mind. I still had no clue." His daughter reminded him about the special date. Sudha said that she felt bad for “a few minutes."

Adapting each other’s habits

Kapil Sharma asked Sudha Murthy about what she has picked up from her husband over the years. She hilariously responded, “I’ve become a workaholic like him and a stickler for time." Narayana also said, “One should try to find happiness in every situation — that’s the most useful thing I’ve learned from her.” He went on to mention how she introduced him to Hindi and Kannada films and South Indian classical music.

Sudha is not a great cook, and Narayana doesn’t complain

Sudha confessed that she is a terrible cook but expressed gratitude that Narayana still appreciates her culinary efforts. She said, “I’m such a terrible cook… just look at his weight! Why is he like that? Thanks to my cooking... I’m not an expert in cooking, so I usually don’t take that risk. Murthy isn’t a foodie, and that’s an advantage for me. Once, I accidentally forgot to add salt to a dish, and he ate it without complaint. Later, when I tasted it, I realised I hadn’t added any salt. When I asked him why he didn’t tell me, he said that since I’d taken time out of my busy schedule to cook, he wouldn’t complain".

Discussion around gifts

During the conversation, Kapil Sharma also asked the couple if they discussed what to give their loved one as a wedding gift. Sudha and Narayana shared that they don’t because they have decided to give books as a gift to all. Sudha added that she trusts her husband’s judgement and doesn’t question him in this case.