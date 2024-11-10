Deepinder Goyal’s fanboy moment with Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty on Kapil Sharma show: ‘Pehle ek photo’

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil welcomed a star-studded line-up of business icons, including Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, his wife Sudha Murty, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, and his wife, Grecia Munoz. The episode was full of heartwarming moments, with a particularly endearing “fanboy” moment from Deepinder Goyal when he met Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Deepinder Goyal shared a fanboy moment with Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

A humble moment with Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty

As Kapil introduced Deepinder and Grecia to the audience, the couple walked on stage to join the already-seated Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. After exchanging greetings and handshakes with the legendary duo, Deepinder turned to Kapil with a humble request. In a light-hearted moment, he asked, “Pahle ek photo lele,” suggesting they take a picture with Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. To which Kapil, responded, “Please go ahead” and the couple posed happily for a photo with the revered icons.

Deepinder and Grecia’s love story

Kapil,asked Deepinder how he met his wife, Grecia Munoz, who hails from Mexico. With a nostalgic smile, Deepinder recalled, “I was single for the longest time. My friends would set me up on dates and always told me not to settle down. When Grecia first came to Delhi, a friend called me and said, ‘There’s a girl here you should meet.’ I agreed, and he told me, ‘You’ll end up marrying her.’ It was his foresight. He had always advised me against getting serious, but this time he insisted, ‘You have to marry if you find a girl like her.’”

Grecia Munoz's love for Indian cuisine

The conversation took a light-hearted turn when Kapil asked Grecia about her fondness for Punjabi food. Her eyes lit up as she excitedly responded, “I love Indian food because of its variety.” Kapil’s co-host Archana Puran Singh chimed in to ask about her favourite dish, to which Grecia eagerly said, “Chole Bhature.”

A humorous take on cooking

Curious about Grecia Munoz’s experience with cooking in India, Kapil asked if she had ever prepared her first rasoi, the traditional first meal cooked by a bride. Deepinder quickly interjected with a chuckle, “Cooking is banned at our home. We always order.”

This episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show was not just entertaining but gave viewers a glimpse into the personal lives of some of India’s most respected business icons, filled with laughter, love, and lighthearted moments.