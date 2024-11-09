Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal competes with wife Grecia Munoz in iconic ring toss game. Guess who wins?
The Great Indian Kapil Show: This week, Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz, will be on the show, along with Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.
Moving away from his usual guests involving film stars and cricketers, host Kapil Sharma is ready to welcome renowned Indian entrepreneurs in the latest episode of his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. This week, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his wife and Mexican model Grecia Munoz will join Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his philanthropist wife Sudha Murty on the show. A promo shared a few minutes ago gave a glimpse of the fun side of the entrepreneurs that the viewers are going to see. It captured Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz playing the popular game ring toss.
“Delivery delay nahi, sidha cancel ho gayi (Delivery isn’t delayed but directly cancelled),” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens with Sudha Murty saying she is aiming for something she needs, and she tosses a ring to win the item of her choice.
Grecia Munoz tries her luck next and aces her throw. However, Deepinder Goyal fails to land the ring around his target. A comment from a cast member who jokes, “Aapki galat jagah delivery ho rahi hai (You are delivering at the wrong location) makes the situation even more hilarious.”
Take a look at the video here:
Other promos of the episode:
In one of the promos for this episode, Narayana Murthy unveiled his flirty side as he shared sweet words for his wife. However, the scene took a hilarious turn when Sudha Murty killed the vibe with her witty remark.
Deepinder Goyal revealed the reason behind Zomato’s “flirty” notifications in another one. In the promo, host Kapil Sharma showed a few examples of the flirty notifications that Zomato had sent to the customers. Kapil jokingly asked if Goyal meant to send those messages to Grecia Munoz, but they were accidentally delivered to the customers.
Goyal replied that sometimes he would type out a message for his wife but eventually send it to his marketing team, thinking it would make a good notification.
What are your thoughts on this sweet video on Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz?