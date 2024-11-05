Deepinder Goyal reveals how customers reacted when wife Grecia Munoz delivered Zomato orders: ‘They keep staring’

Appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show this weekend, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal shared how people reacted to his wife Grecia Munoz delivering food orders for his company when the couple turned into delivery agents for a day. Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz teamed up to deliver Zomato food orders on a bike in Gurgaon last month.(Instagram/@deepigoya)

Goyal married Grecia, who was introduced on the show as Gia Goyal, in February this year. The couple had teamed up to deliver Zomato food orders on a bike in Gurgaon last month. Sporting matching red Zomato t-shirts, both Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz shared several videos of their delivery adventures.

Talking about the customers' reaction to seeing Grecia deliver their order, Goyal told the host Kapil Sharma that many were stunned when she handed them their food. "When Gia delivers the order to the customer, they can't help but keep staring. It was fun,” he said mimicking their surprised reactions in a teaser for the upcoming episode.

When Narayana Murthy met wife Sudha

The episode will also feature Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and wife author Sudha Murty.

The 78-year-old Infosys founder was asked if he knew Sudha Murty will be a good partner for him. Shared his first impressions of meeting a young Sudha before they got married, he said, "When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air."

Sharma also asked the couple if they had started becoming similar people after being married for 47 years.

“I became a workaholic like him, and a stickler to time,” Rajya Sabha MP and author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy answered.

Murty also added that the two avoid complaining about the things the other does wrong to avoid conflict.

"I never complain. I cook so badly but he never complains. Look at Murthy saab's weight, thanks to my cooking," she quipped.

