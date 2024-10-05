Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz turn Zomato delivery agents in Gurgaon

Over the years, there have been CEOs who have taken unconventional approaches to have a better understanding of their businesses by stepping into the shoes of their employees. The latest one to join the list is Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato. He donned his company's uniform and hopped onto a bike to deliver food around Gurgaon. He was accompanied by his wife, Grecia Munoz. Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz working as Zomato delivery agents. (Instagram/@deepigoyal)

“Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with,” he wrote and tagged his wife, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal, on Instagram. The CEO shared a series of photos that captured the couple. While one shows them riding a bike, another captures the couple looking at a mobile phone, probably in an attempt to locate a delivery address. A few pictures also show them interacting with the customers.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Mixed reactions flood the comments section:

The post has prompted people to share varied comments. While some were in awe of Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz, others criticised the move.

“We were super stoked to see you at the Alamode office. Huge respect for your work and the entrepreneur you are!” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Hope you'll be able to see the pain of the delivery persons and would resolve their problems and make their lives easier.”

A third expressed, “Wow! This is amazing.” A fourth wrote, “Nice marketing.”

Deepinder Goyal co-founded the food delivery service Zomato in 2008. According to Forbes, his current net worth is $1.7 billion. He married Grecia Munoz, a former Mexican model, earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on Deepinder Goyal's post about delivering food with his wife?