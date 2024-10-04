Deepinder Goyal’s wife Grecia Munoz is now ‘Gia Goyal’ on Instagram, shares adorable pic with Zomato CEO

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s wife, Grecia Munoz, recently updated her Instagram bio, adopting her husband’s surname. The Mexican entrepreneur now goes by "Gia Goyal" on the platform. Deepinder Goyal with wife Grecia Munoz.(Instagram/@greciamunozp)

Grecia Munoz shared some moments from her “new life” in a series of Instagram photos this afternoon. Her Instagram carousel includes a photograph with husband Deepinder Goyal. The picture shows the couple sharing a laugh over a piece of cake.

Also included in the Instagram photo gallery are pictures of Munoz dressed in traditional Indian wear, posing with a dog, playing Holi, and taking a selfie in the sun.

About Deepinder and Gia Goyal

Deepinder Goyal married Grecia Munoz, now Gia Goyal, in a private and secretive ceremony earlier this year. News of their wedding only broke in March, shortly after the couple returned from a honeymoon in France.

The couple showed up together at NDTV Indian Of The Year awards after news of their wedding broke in March

In her Instagram bio, Munoz says she was born in Mexico and is “now at home in India.” In January, she had also shared a series of photographs taken in and around Delhi, calling them “glimpses of my new life at my new home.”

The Mexico-born wife of the Zomato entrepreneur is currently working on her own startup that deals in luxury consumer products.

Gurgaon-based Deepinder Goyal, 41, co-founded restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato (then known as Foodiebay.com) in 2008 after leaving his job at consulting firm Bain & Company. He is now the second-richest resident of Gurgaon and the proud owner of a fleet of luxury cars, including an Aston Martin and a Lamborghini.

This is a rare Instagram post from Munoz, who last posted in July.

