Grecia Munoz breaks Instagram silence months after marrying Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. See post

Grecia Munoz, who is married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, visited a school in Gurgaon on Wednesday along with her husband to celebrate the food delivery giant's 16th birthday.Mexican-born Munoz made her first post on Instagram months after news emerged of her marriage to the billionaire.“Happy 16th @zomato. Absolutely loved all the kids and their energy. Thank you @feedingindia for having me at Vidya School, Gurugram,” she said in her Instagram post.“Had tons of fun talking about cricket with all the kids (with my limited knowledge of cricket).”