Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi
Grecia Munoz breaks Instagram silence months after marrying Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. See post

ByShylaja Varma
Jul 10, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz visited a Gurgaon school supported by the Feeding India initiative.

Grecia Munoz, who is married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, visited a school in Gurgaon on Wednesday along with her husband to celebrate the food delivery giant's 16th birthday.

Grecia Munoz and Deepinder Goyal visited a school in Gurgaon on Zomato's 16th birthday. (Instagram/greciamunozp)
Grecia Munoz and Deepinder Goyal visited a school in Gurgaon on Zomato's 16th birthday. (Instagram/greciamunozp)

Mexican-born Munoz made her first post on Instagram months after news emerged of her marriage to the billionaire.

“Happy 16th @zomato. Absolutely loved all the kids and their energy. Thank you @feedingindia for having me at Vidya School, Gurugram,” she said in her Instagram post.

“Had tons of fun talking about cricket with all the kids (with my limited knowledge of cricket).”



