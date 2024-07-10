Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz celebrate delivery giant’s 16th birthday with school kids

Zomato, which was founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, turned 16 this year. To celebrate this, CEO Deepinder Goyal, along with his wife Grecia Munoz and Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit - a quick commerce owned by Zomato, cut a cake with school children and a Zomato delivery partner. He shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram and said that he “received love” and “many high fives”. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz with children on the occasion of delivery giant's 16th birthday. (Instagram/@deepigoyal)

“Spent the first part of Zomato’s 16th birthday visiting and celebrating with kids at a Zomato Feeding India supported school. Received much love, and so so many high fives,” reads the caption to the Instagram post.

The first picture shows Goyal cutting a cake with a Zomato delivery partner and school children in the presence of his wife, Grecia Munoz, and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

Another picture shows Goyal holding a bouquet made up of paper that probably one of the students has made.

The post also features the birthday cards that the children made for Zomato.

One of the pictures also shows Goyal giving a high-five to a student as his wife watched from a distance.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Deepinder Goyal was born in 1983 in Punjab’s Muktsar. His parents are both teachers. In an interview, Goyal once said that he was an average student and that his father had to request his teacher to let him graduate from Class 5. However, when he was in Class 8, a teacher helped him turn his life around.

“When the exam results were declared, I was in the top three of my class,” he told YourStory, adding this incident was the turning point in his life.

Earlier this year, he married Mexican model Grecia Munoz. He also appeared as a judge in the third season of the popular business reality show Shark Tank India.