Deepinder Goyal trolled over Zomato tips video with delivery agents: ‘HR asking employee’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 21, 2024 01:38 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's chat with three delivery partners sparked a range of reactions from social media users.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently spoke with three of the company’s delivery agents to understand their working conditions and what they like about their jobs. In one of the two videos he shared, Goyal asked them about the tipping culture in different cities and what customers think about how tips work.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal sat down for a chat with three delivery partners. (twitter.com/deepigoyal)
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal sat down for a chat with three delivery partners. (twitter.com/deepigoyal)

Several people who commented on the video took a jibe at Zomato, even comparing the conversation to a boss asking his favourite employees if he is a bad manager.

"Why do people feel that we don't pass on the whole tip to you?" Deepinder Goyal asked the delivery partners. The agents said they do get the entire tip amount.

“POV: HR asking employee if they are satisfied on the job or not, right before the appraisal week,” Instagram user Mahesh Prabhakaran joked.

“This feels like someone I know in the office asking his favorite people if he is a bad manager,” another user, Charushila, said.

Watch the video here:

Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, came to the defence of Goyal and Zomato, saying he finds those suspecting the food delivery giant of taking the tips "ridiculous".

"Leave aside the illogical need to take a risk like commissions off tips. A public company like Zomato can find far less risky ways to increase revenue," Deshpande said in a post on LinkedIn.

"But such folks operate from a position of low trust. Their life and experiences have been shaped by low-trust environments. They assume everyone is conning them, from sarkaar (government) to sabzi wala (vegetable vendor).

Umesha (from Bengaluru), Vinish (from Thiruvananthapuram) and Jaswinder (Chandigarh), the three Zomato delivery partners featured in Goyal's videos, started their jobs around three years ago, in different parts of India.

(Also Read: Zomato CEO asks delivery partners about perks of the job: ‘don’t have to ask anyone for leaves’)

News / Trending / Deepinder Goyal trolled over Zomato tips video with delivery agents: 'HR asking employee'
Follow Us On