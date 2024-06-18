Zomato CEO asks delivery partners about perks of the job: ‘don’t have to ask anyone for leaves’

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently sat down with three of the company’s delivery partners to get their feedback. Asked about the advantages of working for Zomato, all three pointed to one thing in particular - the level of freedom this gig affords them. Deepinder Goyal spoke to three Zomato delivery partners

Umesha, a Zomato delivery executive from Bengaluru, told CEO Deepinder Goyal that he is his own boss even while working for Zomato. “If I do my work well, no one complains,” he said. “Main apna khud ka malik hun (I am my own boss),” said the Bengaluru-based delivery partner, adding that he earlier used to run his own business. “It still feels like I am my own boss,” added Umesha.

Vinish V, a Zomato delivery partner from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, echoed his sentiments.

“I am happy,” Vinish told Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. “I don’t have to ask anyone for leaves. I am free. If tomorrow I don’t feel like working, I can cancel my gigs and take the day off,” he explained. “It’s not like this at other places.”

Goyal asked Chandigarh based Jaswinder Singh about the difference between working for Zomato and other companies.

“Kisi ka raub nahi hai (No one bosses me around),” the delivery partner replied.

“I work according to my will,” continued Singh. “And even if a restaurant wala has an issue, I can talk to my team leader. Our team leader is very good, he listens to us. Whenever we message or call him, he is ready with a resolution.”

Take a look at the video below:

While sharing his conversation with Umesha, Vinish and Jaswinder on social media, Goyal said that all three have been working with Zomato for around three years. “Here is a bite of them sharing their favourite thing about working as a delivery partner. Learned so many things and got their feedback on how we can improve our systems,” wrote the CEO of Zomato.

Only a few days ago, comedian Kunal Kamra had lashed out at Goyal over the working conditions of the company’s delivery partners. Kamra had asked if the CEO of Zomato could name the number of delivery partners and their average incomes. “Can you declare the number of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months? No you can’t. But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day. You’re such a hack bro…” he wrote on X.