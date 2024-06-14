Kunal Kamra mocks Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s Guinness World Record post: ‘You’re such a hack bro’

Comedian Kunal Kamra took a dig at Zomato and its CEO Deepinder Goyal after the latter shared a post saying that the food delivery company set the Guinness World Record for the “largest first aid lesson at a single venue.” Kunal Kamra questioned the Zomato CEO on the average income and working hours of their delivery partners as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Can you declare the no of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months? No you can’t But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day. You’re such a hack bro…." Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra questioned the Zomato CEO on the average income and working hours of their delivery partners.

This was in response to a series of photos shared by showing delivery partners participating in the first aid class. The Zomato boss wrote, “Yesterday in Mumbai, we broke the Guinness World Records for the largest first aid lesson at a single venue, together with 4,300 delivery partners. Over 30,000 @zomato delivery partners are now professionally trained to provide medical aid and help during critical roadside emergencies. Salute and a big thank you to these Emergency Heroes of India."

Several social media users praised Zomato for the achievement while some demanded health insurance for delivery partners. One user wrote, “I see so many Zomato & Swiggy riders come to the casualty at night with road traffic accidents (caused mostly by drunk drivers), Zomato must consider providing arm & knee guards to riders at a minimal price or as an incentive, it could save their lives.”

A second commented, "Incredible achievement! Hats off to @zomato and the delivery partners for setting a new standard in community safety. These heroes are truly redefining roadside assistance."

Some also praised Deepinder Goyal as one user wrote, “That's what I will say leader with a noble vision and how well both this thing is complementing each other.”