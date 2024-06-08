Zomato takes a dig at Pakistan ahead of big showdown with India on Sunday

T20 World Cup: Cricket fever is at an all-time high as India is all set to face Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Team India kicked off this season with a match against Ireland, where they emerged victorious by 8 wickets. In their debut match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan initially tied with the USA, but the latter won by 5 runs in Super Over. Social media is abuzz with predictions, analyses, and passionate declarations of support ahead of the anticipated match between India and Pakistan. Amid this, Zomato has taken to X to share a post that has cracked people up. Referencing Pakistan’s loss against the USA, they took a dig at the cricket team ahead of their match with India. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Zomato's post about the upcoming match between the two teams has left people chuckling. (Instagram/@t20worldcup)

“Pakistan bro aisi performance hogi to tumhi batado sunday ko ad slots le ya na (Pakistan bro, if this is your performance, tell us should we book advirtisment slots for Sunday or not),” wrote Zomato. They also added the hashtag #PakvsUSA.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 55,000 views. The share has also accumulated nearly 3,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post?

“Ad slot ka to pata nahi, delivery time pe rakhna. 9 June ko entertainment & khana nahi rukna chahiye (Don’t know about ad slots, but keep your delivery on time. Entertainment and food shouldn’t stop on June 9),” wrote an X user.

“That’s some roast.” added another.

“Lol. This is so funny,” joined a third.

This is not the only post that Zomato shared taking a dig at the Pakistan cricket team. In an earlier post, the food delivery platform wrote, “Team India finished the team in green like a plate of kebabs. PS: We hope to retweet this on Sunday.”

The T20 World Cup 2024, a truly global event, is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America. It kicked off on June 1 and will run until June 29. The tournament began with a match between Canada and the USA in Dallas, and the grand finale is set to take place in Barbados. A total of 20 teams from around the world are participating in this mega event.

The teams are divided into four groups. “Group A” includes India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. “Group B” contains England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman. “Group C” teams are New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. “Group D” teams are South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8s stage. Subsequently, the qualifying teams will be divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from these groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played between the two qualifying teams from the groups.