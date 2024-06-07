MS Dhoni doppelganger goes viral at Pak vs USA T20 World Cup, X says ‘Dhoni on incognito mode’

Pakistan and the United States played the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Grand Prairie Stadium stadium in Texas, where the latter won the Super Over by five wickets. While the usual memes, jokes and disheartened Pakistani fans roasting Babar Azam’s team for loss vs US are all over the Internet, cricket fans can’t stop talking about the lookalike of MS Dhoni they spotted during the match. MS Dhoni lookalike at Pak vs USA Men's T20 World Cup. (X/@bunty886)

The picture shows MS Dhoni’s lookalike, who has a long beard, wearing a white-coloured headscarf and white Kurta. He is also seen sporting sunglasses. The picture of the doppelganger is captioned as “MS Dhoni spotted watching the Pak vs USA match in incognito mode”.

Take a look at the picture below:

Another user posted this smiling picture of the doppelganger from the stadium in Texas.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 tournament, hosted by the West Indies and the United States, marks the first time the US has hosted a World Cup.

The tournament is in its “group stage” and will eventually enter into the “super eight”, then to the semi-finals and final.

The first match of the 55-match tournament was played between Canada and the United States, which the USA won by 7 wickets. India played its debut match of the tournament on June 5 against Ireland and won it by 8 wickets with 46 balls remaining.

The tournament will see the most awaited match - Ind vs Pak - on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.