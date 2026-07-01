Is Danny Glover married? All we know about Lethal Weapon star's relationship and daughter amid Alzheimer's diagnosis

Actor Danny Glover has disclosed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years ago. Actor Danny Glover revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis during a TODAY interview. The 79-year-old expressed challenges with memory and mobility but remains active in his community

The actor, recognized for his performances in Lethal Weapon and The Color Purple, shared this diagnosis during an interview with TODAY, which was broadcast on Wednesday morning.

Regarding his Alzheimer's diagnosis, Glover stated, "I could live with it, in a sense." He further remarked, “I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing.”

The illness affects memory, mobility, and communication. Glover stated that following his diagnosis, his movements, speech, and recollections have become slower. However, he continues to be active by participating in events within his San Francisco community.

Glover, 79, also expressed gratitude for the support he has received from his family members.

Glover also noted that the Alzheimer's Association has offered guidance on maintaining physical activity, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, ensuring quality sleep, and fostering social connections.

He further emphasized his dedication to engaging with "young people" regarding his initiatives in social justice.

It is crucial to converse with young individuals about their responsibilities, he stated.

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Is Danny Glover married? All we know amid Alzheimer's diagnosis Glover became a father in 1976 when he welcomed a daughter with his then-wife, Asake Bomani. Subsequently, they ended their marriage, and Glover found a new partner in Eliane Cavalleiro. After ten years of marriage, Glover's representative confirmed his separation from Cavalleiro in 2022.

Glover and Bomani began their romantic relationship after meeting in college.

The couple married in 1975 and welcomed their daughter, Mandisa, a year later. Bomani also shared her thoughts on their relationship, stating to People, “We’ve been friends for so long, it’s like we grew up together. Danny tends to love people unconditionally, and I want him to have conditions. Danny is less judgmental than I.”

In 2000, Glover and Bomani divorced, with the actor citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Glover's daughter also shared insights about his diagnosis, mentioning to People, “I think he’s aware sometimes and then sometimes not.”

"It's important because people ask questions sometimes, and I don't want to be a dishonest person and say, 'Oh, yeah, everything is all right. It's all great.'"