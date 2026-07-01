Victor Willis wife: Who was Village People singer married to? Trump sends condolences to his ‘wonderful family’
Victor Willis, founding lead vocalist of Village People, passed away at 74 after a brief illness, leaving behind his wife Karen Huff-Willis.
Victor Willis rose to fame as the founding lead vocalist of Village People, becoming a disco legend with his contributions to timeless tracks such as Y.M.C.A., Macho Man, and In the Navy.
In addition to his achievements with the band, he faced personal challenges, rejuvenated his career, and enjoyed nearly twenty years of marriage with his spouse, Karen Huff-Willis. Following Willis' passing at the age of 74 on June 30, 2026, his Karen wrote in a Facebook post: “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband … Victor passed away on Tuesday … as a result of a short, but aggressive illness.”
“The family request privacy at this time of great loss," she added.
Trump pays tribute to Victor Willis
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump paid tribute to the late singer, saying that “He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies.”
“We will think of Victor every time YMCA is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week. My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.
Also Read: Victor Willis net worth: How rich was Village People singer? All we know after his death from ‘aggressive illness’
Who is Karen Huff-Willis?
Willis wed Karen, an attorney and entertainment executive, on November 17, 2007. Their union endured for nearly two decades, during which she played a significant role in his personal and professional recovery.
Karen assisted Willis in finding the long-missing master tapes for his solo album, encouraged his return to the stage, and stood by him throughout his legal battle to regain rights associated with several Village People songs.
Willis departed from Village People in 1980 and later candidly discussed the challenging years that ensued. He disclosed to San Diego Union-Tribune that he spent the 1980s and ’90 under the influence of drugs.
Willis often acknowledged her role in helping him change his life after struggling with addiction for many years. Karen also shared her observations regarding the transformation, stating “Victor is a lot more relaxed than when I first met him. He’s back now, and he’s more like the iconic Victor Willis people know from the Village People.”
Following a court-mandated rehabilitation in 2006, he publicly stated: “The nightmare of drug abuse is being lifted from my life… I’m looking forward to living the second part of my life drug-free.”
Victor Willis's ex-wife
Before marrying Karen, Victor Willis was previously married to Phylicia Rashad, who was then known as Phylicia Ayers-Allen, from 1978 until 1982. Rashad later gained fame for her role as Clair Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show.’
Willis' career began long before he became a global sensation with the Village People. He was born in Dallas, Texas, where he grew up singing gospel music in his father's Baptist church and later showcased his talent on Broadway, including in the original production of The Wiz.
In his later years, he experienced a unique second act. His solo album, Solo Man, was finally released decades after its recording, and he rejoined the Village People following the resolution of legal disputes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More