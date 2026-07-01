Victor Willis net worth: How rich was Village People singer? All we know after his death from ‘aggressive illness’

Victor Willis, the lead vocalist of Village People, has passed away, as announced by the disco group on July 1. He was 74 years old. Victor Willis, the 74-year-old lead singer of Village People, passed away on June 30 after a brief illness. Known for iconic songs and his Navy admiral persona, he rejoined the group in 2017 and had a substantial financial stake in their music catalog. (REUTERS)

"We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People," stated a message on group's Facebook page said.

The announcement further revealed that Willis died on June 30 following a "short but aggressive illness" and requested privacy during this time.

Willis, a founding member of the group since the 1970s, passed away just one day before his 75th birthday.

As one of the original seven members of Village People, Willis was instrumental in co-writing some of the group's most iconic hits, such as Y.M.C.A., In The Navy, and Macho Man.

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A look at Victor Willis's popularity Willis was recognized for frequently performing with Village People while dressed as a Navy admiral or a police officer.

He was part of Village People during the early 2000s but departed in 1979 to pursue a solo career.

In 2017, Willis rejoined the group following a series of legal disputes, including a 2012 copyright case that enabled him to terminate rights to several of the group's early songs, such as Y.M.C.A.

In recent years, the music of Village People gained popularity at rallies supporting President Donald Trump.

After Willis and the group performed at the president's inaugural celebrations in January 2025, they stated in social media posts that they do not align with any political group and are willing to perform for both Democratic and Republican politicians.