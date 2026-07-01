Victor Willis net worth: How rich was Village People singer? All we know after his death from ‘aggressive illness’
Victor Willis, lead vocalist of Village People, died at 74 on June 30 after a brief illness.
Victor Willis, the lead vocalist of Village People, has passed away, as announced by the disco group on July 1. He was 74 years old.
"We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People," stated a message on group's Facebook page said.
The announcement further revealed that Willis died on June 30 following a "short but aggressive illness" and requested privacy during this time.
Willis, a founding member of the group since the 1970s, passed away just one day before his 75th birthday.
As one of the original seven members of Village People, Willis was instrumental in co-writing some of the group's most iconic hits, such as Y.M.C.A., In The Navy, and Macho Man.
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A look at Victor Willis's popularity
Willis was recognized for frequently performing with Village People while dressed as a Navy admiral or a police officer.
He was part of Village People during the early 2000s but departed in 1979 to pursue a solo career.
In 2017, Willis rejoined the group following a series of legal disputes, including a 2012 copyright case that enabled him to terminate rights to several of the group's early songs, such as Y.M.C.A.
In recent years, the music of Village People gained popularity at rallies supporting President Donald Trump.
After Willis and the group performed at the president's inaugural celebrations in January 2025, they stated in social media posts that they do not align with any political group and are willing to perform for both Democratic and Republican politicians.
What was Victor Willis's net worth?
As per public net-worth estimators like Celebrity Net Worth, Willis's wealth is estimated to be approximately $30 million. However, a source close to Victor indicated that his net worth is nearer to $75 million, attributed to his 50% stake in the Village People music catalog, which the representative asserts has a valuation of $150 million. While these figures were not verified by Willis himself, they are derived from publicly accessible income sources, including royalties, licensing agreements, and past music sales.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More