Henry Schuster: 5 things to know as 60 Minutes producer leaves CBS with attack on network's boss Bari Weiss

A seasoned producer from 60 Minutes has declared his exit from the CBS News program, delivering a critical remark regarding the turmoil involving the network's leader, Bari Weiss. In a LinkedIn update, Henry Schuster revealed he hasn't finalized his career direction post-60 Minutes exit, considering several options while noting the recent upheaval at CBS News, particularly regarding Bari Weiss's impactful and criticized staffing decisions. (REUTERS)

Henry Schuster leaves CBS Henry Schuster, who joined 60 Minutes in 2007, announced his departure from the esteemed news magazine on LinkedIn, stating that he had been contemplating leaving for some time. Schuster mentioned that he made the decision to depart when the opportunity arose in February, implying that he agreed to a buyout. Although Schuster is choosing to leave voluntarily, his statement recognized that his exit has been “overshadowed by the forced departures of so many colleagues and friends” at 60 Minutes during Weiss's unfortunate leadership. The founder of The Free Press lacked any prior experience in broadcast television news before being unexpectedly appointed as the editor-in-chief of the now Trump-aligned network by CBS’s new owner, David Ellison. Since her appointment, Weiss has managed various scandals, observed a decline in ratings throughout the network, and created significant tension in her efforts to revamp the flagship program 60 Minutes, which has historically maintained editorial autonomy from the remainder of CBS News. Last month, Weiss dismissed several employees from the network, including 60 Minutes correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi, as well as executive producer Tanya Simon, on a day that CBS employees have referred to as “Black Thursday.”

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Veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley was also let go after a confrontation with Nick Bilton, the new executive producer of the magazine show, during a tense meeting where Pelley charged Weiss with “murdering” 60 Minutes.

In other instances, Weiss has often intervened in the editorial decisions of 60 Minutes, including the assignment of different CBS journalists to carry out interviews for the program rather than utilizing its regular correspondents.

At the beginning of her tenure, Weiss generated controversy by retracting an "Inside CECOT" segment of 60 Minutes that focused on the infamous El Salvador prison just prior to its scheduled broadcast.