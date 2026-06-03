Scott Pelley fired: CBS terminates 60 Minutes correspondent after clash with management – 5 things to know

CBS News fired veteran ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent Scott Pelley on Tuesday, June 2, following a meeting with management in response to his criticism of the news magazine’s new leadership. Scott Pelley fired: CBS terminates 60 Minutes correspondent after clash with management (60 Minutes/YouTube)

“Despite yesterday’s misconduct, I had hoped that in sitting down with you today we could find a path forward together. You made clear that you are not interested in such a path,” newly appointed ‘60 Minutes’ executive producer Nick Bilton wrote to Pelley on Tuesday evening, according to CNN.

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“Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear,” Bilton wrote. “And I have heard you.”

Therefore, he added, “your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”

Five things to know Here are five things to after Scott Pelley’s firing: