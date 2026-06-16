Bruce Willis health update: Wife Emma Heming gives major clarification on 'brain failing him' comment

Actor Bruce Willis' life with dementia has kept the 71-year-old away from public life for the last four years. Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which progressed to frontal lobe dementia a year later. Since then, updates about the actor's health have come from his wife, Emma Heming Willis. Bruce Willis with his wife Emma Heming Willis. (File photo)

Back in August 2025, Emma Hemming shared an update about the actor's health that left many concerned. She said in an interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC that Bruce Willis' "brain is failing him." Details about what she meant by the actor's brain "failing him" were unclear at the time.

Heming shared more updates about the retired actor's life in an interview on the ‘Conversations With Cam’ podcast in January this year. Among other things, she shared that Willis is not aware of his diagnosis. But details about the diagnosis were not shared.

But that changed as Emma Hemming clarified Monday (June 15) what she had meant by Bruce Willis's "brain failing" him.

Also read: Bruce Willis’ daughter reveals how dementia has changed actor’s personality after being ‘macho dude’ for years

Emma Heming Shares Details Of Bruce Willis' Diagnosis Speaking on “The Bossticks” podcast Monday, Emma Heming Willis explained that the type of dementia affecting Bruce Willis is different from what many people commonly associate with the condition.

According to Heming, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) impacts different areas of the brain depending on the specific variant a person has. She noted that the actor's condition primarily affects language rather than memory.

“The one that Bruce has affects language, but there’s another variant that will affect behavior and another one that could affect movement,” she said.

Also read: Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming says actor does not realise he has dementia: ‘He never connected the dots’

Heming's comments provided greater clarity about why she previously described the actor's brain as "failing him."

She also addressed one of the most common misconceptions surrounding dementia. “That’s a different part of the brain. So when people say, ‘Oh, you know, does he remember who you are?’ Well, he does because he doesn’t have Alzheimer’s; he has FTD,” she said.

“I think that’s a very common misconception that, when you think of dementia, we think of memory loss,” she continued. “It’s different from Alzheimer’s. And Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, but FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60.”