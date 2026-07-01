Victor Willis, frontman of 1970s disco group Village People, dies of ‘short but aggressive’ illness at 74

The message read, “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.” He is survived by his wife, Karen Huff-Willis.

Singer Victor Willis has died at the age of 74. The Village People lead singer and founding member co-founded the iconic disco group in 1977 alongside French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo. His death was announced on the band's official Facebook page.

The Texas-born musician co-wrote the band's biggest global hits including Y.M.C.A., Macho Man, and In the Navy. The band consisted of six original members, each representing a distinct American macho-man archetype. Victor was the lead singer, standing for the Policeman / Naval Officer. He was joined by Felipe Rose (The Native American), Alex Briley (The Soldier /Sailor), Glenn Hughes (The Biker / Leatherman), David Hodo (The Construction Worker), and Randy Jones (The Cowboy). By the 70s, they were Victor left the group in 1980, and then returned for a stint in the 1980s. He rejoined the group permanently in 2017.

About his journey “It was not written to be a gay song because of the simple fact I’m not gay,” Willis said of YMCA to News.com in 2017, which was covered by Boy George to help raise awareness of marriage equality.

“I wrote it about hanging out in urban neighbourhoods in my youth. ‘You can hang out with all the boys’ was a term about me and my friends playing basketball at the Y. But I wanted to write a song that could fit anyone’s lifestyle. I’m happy the gay community adopted it as their anthem, I have no qualms with that.”

He had told San Diego Tribune in 2015, “The lesson is: Never give up. You can’t worry about how long it takes. You have to keep the faith, and — hopefully — it will work out for you. You just have to hang in there. The Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’ is one of my favorite songs; as long as you stay alive, anything’s possible. Then, you have the chance of working again.”

“I hope to be remembered as that guy who got out of the music business, but never gave up, and came back — came back successfully — and did something for people to smile about,” he had said.