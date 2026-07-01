Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy fresh mango jam recipe to make at home: See step-by-step preparation

Bread and jam are one of the simplest snacks that are enjoyed by people of all ages. While there are wide varieties of jams available in the market, being a highly processed sugary substance makes it something that the health-conscious individuals among us cannot enjoy guilt-free. Kunal Kapur's fresh mango jam recipe uses only three ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on June 19, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for fresh mango jam that can be whipped up at home with just three ingredients.

The recipe uses no preservatives, but in his blog, Kunal Kapur shares that the jam stays good for a month. If canned properly and kept unopened, it can stay even longer.

Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Homemade jams are having a moment, and honestly, nothing beats a good mango jam. Made with ripe, juicy mangoes and simple ingredients, it’s sunshine in a jar. Spread it on toast, swirl it into yoghurt, or enjoy it by the spoonful. Sweet, fruity, nostalgic, and absolutely irresistible every single time.”

The detailed steps to make the fresh mango jam are presented as follows.