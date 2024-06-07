Pak fans roast Babar Azam’s team for loss against US in T20 World Cup: ‘Dil da attack’

Pakistan and the United States locked horns against each other in the thrilling T20 Men’s World Cup match, with the US winning in the Super Over by 5 runs. Pakistan, batting first, set a target of 159 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. The USA matched Pakistan’s score, losing just three wickets. In the Super Over that followed, the USA smashed 18 runs for one wicket, while Pakistan managed to score 13 runs with the loss of one wicket. Disheartened Pakistani fan says 'kuch karke haro' after Babar Azam's side lost the match to Monak Patel-led United States. (X/@cricketopiacom)

After Pakistan lost the match to the US, disheartened fans roasted Babar Azam’s team for poor performance.

Check out the best ones below:

Here’s what this upset fan has to say after the team’s loss to the US.

“Azam Khan after causing BP problems to millions of Pakistanis,” this is what another fan wrote while sharing a video on X.

“Ek hi dil hai, kitni bar todenge,” says yet another fan after watching the Pak vs USA match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Here’s what this person has to say:

“Nobody is ready for what we’re about to witness in New York on 9th June,” says another X user after Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup match to the United States.

“America se ek khat mila hai [We’ve received a letter from America],” is what this cricket fan posted.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament is being hosted by the West Indies and the United States, marking the first time the US is hosting a World Cup.

The tournament began on June 2 with the first match between Canada and the United States, which the latter won by seven wickets. India played its first match of the tournament on June 5 against Ireland and won the match by eight wickets. Arch rivals - India and Pakistan - will play against each other on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The tournament is currently in the “group stage” and will advance to the “super eight” and eventually to the semi-finals and the final.