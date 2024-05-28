 MS Dhoni flaunts new hairdo with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Internet hearts it | Trending - Hindustan Times
MS Dhoni flaunts new hairdo with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Internet hearts it

ByArfa Javaid
May 28, 2024 01:24 PM IST

MS Dhoni can be seen wearing a caramel-coloured T-shirt, black bottoms, and sunglasses as he flaunts his new hairdo.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is known for his experimental hairstyles. The former India captain is once again in the limelight for the same reason. He visited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and got a new hairdo. Hakim, who was not expecting Dhoni at his Bandra studio, said it was “pure joy” to have him and that his day “got even more better”.

MS Dhoni walked into Aalim Hakim's studio to get a new hairdo. (Instagram/@aalimhakim)
MS Dhoni walked into Aalim Hakim's studio to get a new hairdo. (Instagram/@aalimhakim)

Read| MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral

“The enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked into our salon and what a wonderful surprise it was,” wrote Aalim Hakim while sharing a photo on Instagram.

He added, “Pure joy to have the legend at the salon. He played some awesome vintage music during the hair session and the day got even better.”

“There are some moments in life which you cherish forever. Love you, Mahi sir, for everything,” Hakim further expressed.

After the hair session, Hakim took a mirror selfie with the legendary cricketer, which he posted on his Instagram handle. The cricketer’s fans are head over heels with his new hairstyle.

Take a look at the picture here:

Also Read| MS Dhoni sports new hairstyle, fans love his ‘vintage look’

Check out how people reacted to Dhoni’s new hairstyle here:

“Mahi in long hair,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Mahi in long hair hits different.”

“Wow, super,” said a third.

A fourth expressed, “Thala for a reason.”

“H+A+I+R+C+U+T=7, Thala for a reason,” joined a fifth.

Many even dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

In April this year, Dhoni got a brand new Samurai haircut ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - a picture of which was posted by the official Instagram handle of CSK. The franchise captioned the picture “Samurai” and completed it with MS Dhoni’s jersey number - 7.

