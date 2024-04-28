 MS Dhoni sports brand new 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of CSK's blockbuster IPL 2024 clash against high-flying SRH | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MS Dhoni sports brand new 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of CSK's blockbuster IPL 2024 clash against high-flying SRH

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 28, 2024 06:00 PM IST

MS Dhoni sported a new look ahead of Sunday's crucial IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings' star wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni rolled back the clocks this season, not only by bringing back his long hair look but also with his explosive stroke-play at the fag end of the innings. On Saturday, the former CSK captain once again captured the spotlight, this time with his stylish new Samurai-inspired hairstyle.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match vs SRH(PTI)
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match vs SRH(PTI)

Dhoni, known for his experimental hairstyles, unveiled his latest makeover ahead of Chennai Super Kings' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The official social media handle of CSK shared a picture of Dhoni sporting the half-pony Samurai look, leaving fans amazed with his appearance.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read 'Tendulkar batted at 4 even when he didn't like it': Sehwag's commanding message to Virat Kohli over T20 World Cup role

CSK titled the image ‘Samurai’, and the picture soon went viral on social media.

Dhoni's impact goes beyond just his hairstyle as he continues to dazzle fans with his sensational batting performances in IPL 2024. After promising a return to form following his knee surgery and stepping down from captaincy duties, Dhoni has showcased his trademark finishing skills with remarkable consistency.

In a recent match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni's explosive 37 off 16 balls demonstrated his ability to change the course of the game, despite CSK ultimately losing the match. His presence at the crease during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders electrified the atmosphere, with fans erupting in excitement as Dhoni showcased his vintage six-hitting prowess.

His aggressive batting against Mumbai Indians saw him deliver three consecutive sixes in the final over against captain Hardik Pandya, propelling CSK to a commanding total of 206/4 and ultimately clinching victory. Even in situations where he faced limited opportunities, Dhoni made his presence felt; he smashed a quick-fire 9-ball 28 against Lucknow Super Giants and a blistering unbeaten 37 off 16 deliveries against Delhi Capitals, smashing four fours and three towering sixes.

CSK face SRH

The Chennai Super Kings, however, endured poor outings in their previous two matches, facing back-to-back losses against Lucknow Super Giants (away and home), and face another tough challenge on Sunday night as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Super Kings dropped out of top four with the latest loss against LSG, and will aim at getting back into the contention for playoff spots with a win over Pat Cummins' men.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, GT vs RCB Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / MS Dhoni sports brand new 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of CSK's blockbuster IPL 2024 clash against high-flying SRH
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On