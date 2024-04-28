MS Dhoni sports brand new 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of CSK's blockbuster IPL 2024 clash against high-flying SRH

Chennai Super Kings' star wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni rolled back the clocks this season, not only by bringing back his long hair look but also with his explosive stroke-play at the fag end of the innings. On Saturday, the former CSK captain once again captured the spotlight, this time with his stylish new Samurai-inspired hairstyle. Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match vs SRH(PTI)

Dhoni, known for his experimental hairstyles, unveiled his latest makeover ahead of Chennai Super Kings' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The official social media handle of CSK shared a picture of Dhoni sporting the half-pony Samurai look, leaving fans amazed with his appearance.

CSK titled the image ‘Samurai’, and the picture soon went viral on social media.

Dhoni's impact goes beyond just his hairstyle as he continues to dazzle fans with his sensational batting performances in IPL 2024. After promising a return to form following his knee surgery and stepping down from captaincy duties, Dhoni has showcased his trademark finishing skills with remarkable consistency.

In a recent match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni's explosive 37 off 16 balls demonstrated his ability to change the course of the game, despite CSK ultimately losing the match. His presence at the crease during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders electrified the atmosphere, with fans erupting in excitement as Dhoni showcased his vintage six-hitting prowess.

His aggressive batting against Mumbai Indians saw him deliver three consecutive sixes in the final over against captain Hardik Pandya, propelling CSK to a commanding total of 206/4 and ultimately clinching victory. Even in situations where he faced limited opportunities, Dhoni made his presence felt; he smashed a quick-fire 9-ball 28 against Lucknow Super Giants and a blistering unbeaten 37 off 16 deliveries against Delhi Capitals, smashing four fours and three towering sixes.

CSK face SRH

The Chennai Super Kings, however, endured poor outings in their previous two matches, facing back-to-back losses against Lucknow Super Giants (away and home), and face another tough challenge on Sunday night as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Super Kings dropped out of top four with the latest loss against LSG, and will aim at getting back into the contention for playoff spots with a win over Pat Cummins' men.