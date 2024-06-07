 Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar visit Columbia Univeristy in NYC amid T20 World Cup, pay tribute to BR Ambedkar | Trending - Hindustan Times
Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar visit Columbia Univeristy in NYC amid T20 World Cup, pay tribute to BR Ambedkar

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 07, 2024 08:29 AM IST

Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar visited the Columbia University in New York City on Thursday. They paid tributes to BR Ambedkar.

A picture of Rahul Dravid paying his tribute to BR Ambedkar while visiting Columbia University has gone viral. The photo is shared on X by Vishal Misra. His X bio says he is the Vice Dean Computing and AI at the university. Besides sharing Dravid's picture, he also posted a photo of Ajit Agarkar. While Dravid is the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Agarkar is BCCI chief selector.

Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar visited Columbia University in NYC on Thursday. (X/@vishalmisra)
Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar visited Columbia University in NYC on Thursday. (X/@vishalmisra)

“Dravid and Agarkar paying their respects to the father of the Indian constitution and a Columbia PhD Dr BR Ambedkar,” Misra wrote as he posted the photos.

Take a look at his X post:

Later, Misra shared another picture of the former cricketers along with a witty caption. “No Rahul and Ajit, we cannot have the next Indian team camp here at Columbia. I told you that was a different kind of encampment back there - please!” he posted.

The photo shows Rahul Dravid, dressed in a blue t-shirt and a pair of denim, standing with his hand around Ajit Agarkar's shoulder. Agarkar is seen wearing a jacket over an all-black attire.

Check out the picture here:

News / Trending / Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar visit Columbia Univeristy in NYC amid T20 World Cup, pay tribute to BR Ambedkar
