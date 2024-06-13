Zomato sets Guinness World Record in Mumbai with this feat. See Deepinder Goyal’s post

Zomato recently trained their delivery partners in Mumbai so that they can “provide medical aid during critical roadside emergencies”. The company trained a total of 4,300 delivery partners at a single site on June 12 and earned the world record for the same. Zomato has earned the Guinness World Record (GWR) title for the “largest first aid lesson at a single venue”. Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of the food aggregator company, shared about the world record on X, saluting “Emergency Heroes of India” and expressing “gratitude” towards them. Mumbai: A Zomato delivery partner practising CPR technique on a dummy. (X/@deepigoyal)

“Yesterday in Mumbai, we broke the Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson at a single venue, together with 4,300 delivery partners,” wrote Deepinder Goyal on X.

He added that Zomato delivery partners can now “help during roadside emergencies”: “Over 30,000 Zomato delivery partners are now professionally trained to provide medical aid and help during critical roadside emergencies.”

Goyal further expressed, “Salute and a big thank you to these Emergency Heroes of India.”

Here’s what Deepinder Goyal shared on X:

Deepinder Goyal shared the post on June 13. It has since received a lot of appreciation from social media users.

An individual wrote, “So cool! Congrats on the record-breaking event!”

“Even if they’re able to save 1 life, this will be a success. And we all know they are gonna save a lot many,” said another.

Another X user expressed, “You are truly inspiring all entrepreneurs on how to take care of our society while doing business.”