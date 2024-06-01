Deepinder Goyal on the first place he visited on his first trip to Bengaluru

Deepinder Goyal often takes to X to share not just about his company, Zomato, but also to give people a glimpse of his other ventures. In his latest post, he talked about his conversation with entrepreneur Shakir Haq, founder of the Empire chain of restaurants, in his podcast. Goyal also shared a tidbit about visiting Bengaluru for the first time. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's post on Bengaluru has gone viral. (File Photp)

“Empire was the first place I visited when I went to Bengaluru for the first time in 2015. And it's easily one of the city's most popular dining destinations today,” he added.

In the following few lines, he shared more about his podcast. "IIn the latest episode of Breaking Bread, I sat down with Empire founder Shakir Haq to discuss the recipe behind the chain's success,” he posted.

In his podcast Breaking Bread, Deepinder Goyal speaks with Shakir Haq about various topics.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 2.6 lakh views—and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated nearly 1,000 likes.

“Wait - you only visited Bangalore in 2016?! Seven years after starting Zomato? If this is true, then who needs Bangalore to build a startup?” wrote an X user.

“This is very interesting,” added another.

“They have become really costly,” expressed a third.

"Empire is not just a restaurant; it’s a Bengaluru institution. Excited to learn from Shakir Haq about the passion and perseverance that fueled its success!" added a fourth.

Deepinder Goyal is the founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Zomato. He has an integrated master’s degree in technology in mathematics and computing from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

