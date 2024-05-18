Deepinder Goyal hears Bengaluru man’s ‘cheat day’ feedback on Zomato’s ‘Healthier Suggestions’ feature
Deepinder Goyal recently took to X to announce the company's ‘Healthier Suggestions’ feature that helps customers make healthier food choices.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's reaction to a customer’s feedback on the delivery company’s latest "Healthier Suggestions" feature has surprised people. The CEO not only responded to the man on X but also promised that the company would modify the feature based on the feedback.
It all started with a post by Goyal, in which he announced a new feature launched by Zomato. “We just launched a new feature on Zomato—gently helping our customers to make healthier choices (just in case you are subconsciously ordering something you may later regret). To begin with, we have started suggesting roti as an alternative to a naan,” Deepinder Goyal wrote.
In the following lines, he explained the feature in detail: “We are seeing a 7% attachment rate for these suggestions, and we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback for this feature. We are soon planning to scale this to other dishes and categories as well. For example, if you are craving a dessert, we might show you lower-calorie desserts as options when you add the former to your cart,” he posted.
“What do you think of this feature?” he asked, concluding the share.
While replying, X user and engineer Arnav Gupta wrote, “Can I opt out of this when I am on a cheat day?” In less than 30 minutes, the Zomato CEO replied, “Based on the feedback, we will make all of these nudges an opt-in feature.”
A few days earlier, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took social media by storm after he added the option of “free dhaniya” with certain items on the app, following a suggestion by a customer’s mother. Many appreciated his speed of response and gesture, just like people are now praising Goyal’s reply to Gupta.
