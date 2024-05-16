Blinkit hears Mumbai man’s mom’s suggestion, adds free dhaniya with vegetables. CEO Albinder Dhindsa shares on X

For many Indians, buying vegetables seems incomplete without the delightful surprise of complimentary dhaniya patta (coriander leaves). However, that is not something one can do when ordering veggies online from platforms like Blinkit. Highlighting this about the humble dhaniya patta, a Mumbai man shared an X post and wrote how his mother was surprised when she saw that she had to pay for the herbs while ordering from Blinkit. He added that she suggested that the herbs should be free when someone is purchasing a certain amount of veggies. His post attracted the attention of many, including CEO Albinder Dhindsa, who commented on the man’s X post and wrote, “Will do”. Later, he shared an update on X, which has amused people. X users have appreciated CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s gesture following a Mumbai man’s X post on giving free dhaniya. (Unsplash/surojadek)

It all started with a post by X user Ankit Sawant, who posted, “Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit. @albinder - mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with a certain amount of veggies”.

A few hours after this post, Dhindsa took to X and wrote, “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom. We will polish the feature in the next couple of weeks”.

He also shared a screenshot showing Blinkit giving the option to add 100g of complimentary coriander upon ordering certain vegetables.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has collected more than 2.6 lakh views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The viral share has further accumulated nearly 3,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Blinkit’s gesture?

“Wow! The execution speed,” praised an X user.

“Dude, seriously, this is amazing,” added another.

“That's literally every mom ever, but thanks! Mine would be happy too,” joined a third.

“By far, the company's use of Social Media ( X specifically ) and fast implementation are impressive. I'm betting big time on Zomato and Blinkit!” expressed a fourth.

“What speed! Free dhaniya is an offline experience going online,” wrote a fifth.

Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder and CEO of Blinkit (formerly Grofers), launched the company in 2013. This Gurugram-based company, which was acquired by Zomato in 2022, is currently present in 26 cities across the country.