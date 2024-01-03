Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s hilarious reaction to customer’s conversation with executive on NYE

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to X to react to a tweet about a conversation between a customer and an executive of the delivery app. It all started with a screenshot shared on Blinkit’s official X handle that documents a customer’s bizarre request on New Year's Eve. The image shows a part of a conversation between a Blinkit executive and a customer. (X/@letsblinkit)

In the screenshot, an executive of Blinkit named Akash is seen asking a customer how he can help. To which the customer writes about ordering certain items from the app but complains that one of them is “missing”. Upon asking what the customer is missing, Akash gets a reply that has gone viral. “Friends to party with. Can the delivery rider stay back?” the customer says. The post is shared with a witty line that reads, “Akash has left the chat.”

Dhindsa reshared this entire conversation on X with a caption that reads, “Guys please stop doing this.” He wrapped up his post with laughing out loud emoticons.

The post was shared on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2023. Since then, it has collected close to 1.8 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

“In Andaman, there is no Blinkit or I would have been inspired to do something like this,” joked an X user. “He left the chat to join the party,” added another. “It's important to stay connected with those who actually love you rather than those who only love your position. Then only you will have friends to party with whenever you need them. Actual socialising is more important than digital socialising,” shared a third. “Can relate to him,” wrote a fourth.

A few, however, argued that the post is sad. Just like this individual who tweeted, “This is more sad than funny. There are people actually like him (aka Me) who have bought things to party but no one to party with.”