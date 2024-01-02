Employee asks CEO for a 'late night party leave,' his response sparks chatter

A conversation between a CEO and one of his employees has gone viral on social media and won the hearts of many. Not only that, it alsosparkeda debate on leave policy and work culture in companies. Ankit Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Unstop, posted a screenshot of the interaction on his LinkedIn. Snapshot of the conversation between employee and boss. (LinkedIn/@Ankit Aggarwal,)

In their short chat, the employee texted Aggarwal early in the morning, requesting a 'late night party leave'. The employee also apologised for it and said he would connect with the team later. (Also Read: Boss asks employee to call in sick after she went for an '8-minute' washroom break)

As Aggarwal shared the snapshot, in the caption of the post, he emphasised how important an open culture is in the company. He said, "When colleagues feel comfortable being open and honest with each other, it builds a foundation of trust that can lead to better communication, collaboration, and overall success."

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has close to 500 likes and numerous responses. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Ankit Aggarwal I also sent a text like this to my boss in 2020 during a New Year party, but his response was quite the opposite of yours. So requesting everyone to send these things as per your boss' behaviour only, don't text the right thing to the wrong people."

A second commented, "This is what I needed to read today. In my past work experience, there were instances where my team and I were honest and gave our manager the true reasons why we needed leave - it could be a weekend getaway, to attend weddings, or just 'we're mentally exhausted, we need a day off to do nothing'. We weren't permitted to take a day off until someone from our family was either hospitalized or dead!"

A third added, "That’s how high-performing teams and a great culture is created."

A fourth shared, "Ankit! Openness and trust are the cornerstones of a strong team culture. It's these moments of lightheartedness that strengthen our bonds and make our work environment more enjoyable."

"It's great that your team feels comfortable being honest with each other. It is one of the ideal environments to work in," commented another.