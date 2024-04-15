Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa reacts to delivery man singing at customer's home. Watch viral video

Blinkit delivery driver Prashant is going viral on social media for his wonderful singing. When Prashant went to drop an order at a customer's place, he found them jamming to various songs, and the next thing you know, he was the one singing and impressing people. A video of Prashant was shared on X by Soumyarendra Barik and even prompted a response from Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. Snapshot of Blinkit delivery person singing. (X/@imsoumyarendra)

"Meet Prashant. He'd come over to my place to deliver a Blinkit order when I was jamming with a few friends. He's interested in music and wanted to play a few songs. And he's incredible. Sharing a song he played - have fun," wrote Barik in the caption of the post. (Also Read: After PS5, Blinkit now delivering fans in 12 minutes, the Internet has a lot to say)

The video shows a Blinkit delivery driver sitting on a chair with a guitar in his hands. As the clip goes on, you can see him singing soulfully and strumming the guitar perfectly.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 14. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip also has close to 5,000 likes. Albinder Dhindsa took to the comments section of the post and replied to the viral clip using a yellow heart emoji. (Also Read: Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s hilarious reaction to customer’s conversation with executive on NYE)

Here's how other X users reacted:

An individual wrote, "Prashant is incredible! Would love to hear more of him."

A second shared, "So nice of you to have given him a chance to sing!"

"He is good. Great to see so many ways that connect us," posted a third.

A fourth added, "I hope he didn't get into trouble for the extra time he spent on one delivery. His guitar playing is too good!"

"He is at the wrong place; he should have applied to live music restaurants and clubs. Talent finds its way," posted a fifth.