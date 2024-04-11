After PS5, Blinkit now delivering fans in 12 minutes, the Internet has a lot to say

Blinkit, an app that delivers groceries and other day-to-day items to your doorstep, made to the headlines a few days ago after announcing that they would be selling PS5 over the app. Now, they have added another item to their list of products- a fan. Arindam Paul, who is associated with Atomberg Tech, the company that is selling the fan on Blinkit, shared this news on X. After the post was made, it spread like wildfire, with many people reacting to it. Snapshot of the fan that is being sold on Blinkit.(X/@arindam___paul)

Arindam Paul wrote on X, "Now live on Blinkit. Same price as other e-com platforms. Delivery in 12 minutes. Let's see how many we sell this summer." (Also Read: Blinkit to deliver Sony PlayStation 5 in record 10 minutes, Internet asks ‘but why’)

Soon after this Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa reshared this tweet and said, "Stoked to see how well Arindam and team are building Atomberg. Happy to be a part of their journey."

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on April 11. Since being posted, it has gained over 17,000 views and close to 200 likes.

Check out how X users reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Now that I have the fan delivered in 10 mins, how many days will it take for the @atomberg_tech guy to install it? @arindam___paul.”

A second commented, "People keep asking what is the use of this or that thing getting delivered in 10 mins. Convenience & snap decision making is the future. Well done, @arindam___paul boss. Keep growing." (Also Read: Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s hilarious reaction to customer’s conversation with executive on NYE)

"Seriously? Every household that's using Blinkit or buying from kirana store must have ceiling fans. There must be some insight for doing this; I'm very curious to know. First PS then Atomberg. I feel that it's more of a marketing exercise," added a third.

A fourth joked, "Me: need to order bread and veggies for breakfast tomorrow. Blinkit: Here you go. Me: I'm also thinking of getting a fan. Blinkit: guess what? Me: It's time to buy a PS5 as well because friends are coming. Blinkit: Bro, you are not going to believe this but--