Blinkit customer demands Play Station 5 playdate with delivery agent. CEO responds with one emoji

A Blinkit user came up with an unusual demand after the the quick-delivery platform announced that it will deliver the newly-launched PlayStation 5 in just 10 minutes. The user sought to transform a routine delivery into a gaming session, requesting a Play Station 5 play date with the delivery agent. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the Play Station 5 delivery services are on in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Blinkit shared the screenshot of a chat between the customer chat support and the customer, in which he made the demand. The user said he will buy PlayStation 5 via Blinkit "only on one condition".

When asked by the customer support what the demand was, the user replied, "Only if the rider stays back and plays FIFA with me. I need someone to practice to beat my friends later."

When they did not get an immediate response from Blinkit, the customer sent two messages with multiple question marks.

Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa responded to the interaction with a face-palm emoji.

Check out the interaction between the Blinkit user and the chat support:

Announcing the Play Station 5 delivery services, Dhindsa had said Blinkit can deliver the game console in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Soon after the announcement, a section of social media users wondered why there is a need to get PlayStation 5 delivered in 10 minutes.

“Rumor: you’ll be able to buy a house on Blinkit in 10 mins by June,” a user joked on X (formerly Twitter).

While Sony PlayStation 5 Slim is available for ₹54,000 in India, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) costs ₹44,990.

Blinkit had evoked similar reactions from the internet last year after it announced the delivery of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in 10 minutes.

The Zomato-owned app also offers quick delivery of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that was launched in 2024.

Food delivery giant Zomato acquired Blinkit in 2022. The quick commerce business is seen by investors as the next lever of growth for the Deepinder Goyal-led company.