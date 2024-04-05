 Zomato’s Blinkit to deliver Sony PlayStation 5 in record 10 minutes, Internet asks ‘but why’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Zomato’s Blinkit to deliver Sony PlayStation 5 in record 10 minutes, Internet asks ‘but why’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 05, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Zomato’s Blinkit to deliver Sony PlayStation 5 in record 10 minutes, Internet asks “but why?”

Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to X to announce the company’s partnership with Sony to distribute the newly launched PlayStation 5 Slim edition gaming console, which launched in India on April 5.

While the PlayStation 5 Slim is available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,000 on Zomato's Blinkit, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,990. (Screengrab)
Dhindsa said that customers will now be able to get the “PlayStation 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes” via the quick-delivery platform.

While the PlayStation 5 Slim is available for 54,000 in India, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) costs 44,990.

Soon after the announcement, a section of the Internet wondered why there is a need to get PlayStation 5 delivered in 10 minutes.

An X user wrote, “Nobody needs a PS5 this urgently.”

“Delivery in 10 minutes or free?” chimed in another.

A third asked, “EMI pe milega kya?

“Rumor: you’ll be able to buy a house on Blinkit in 10 mins by June,” joked a fourth.

A fifth joined, “We getting PS5 in 10 minutes before GTA 6.”

Sir, mai order karta hu aap mujhe fund kardo,” expressed a sixth.

A seventh joined, “Good one. But I don’t understand why someone would need a gaming console delivered in 10 mins?”

See some more reactions here:

The PlayStation 5 is already out of stock in Bengaluru.

This X user said that he was “just ordering some groceries”.

Last year, Blinkit partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn and offered ten-minute delivery of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus. The quick delivery of Made in India phones elicited almost similar responses from people.

The Zomato-owned app also offers quick delivery of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that was launched in 2024.

What do you think about the 10-minute delivery of the newly launched PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) offered by Blinkit?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

