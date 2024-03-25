Coconut oil sale skyrocket on Holi eve, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shares insights

Gone are the days when people used to wait in long queues at billing counters or brave traffic jams to reach stores for the products they needed. However, with just a few taps on their smartphones, they can browse through numerous products and make purchases without leaving their comfort zone. Moreover, the items can be delivered to their doorsteps within minutes of placing their orders. Now, Blinkit CEO took X to share how India ordered during Holi and shared that the company has hit its ‘highest ever’ orders per minute record. He also shared that coconut oil sale skyrocketed on Holi eve. Coconut oil acts as a barrier against some harsh ingredients of some colours. (Unsplash)

“We just hit the highest ever OPM (Orders per minute) on Blinkit!” wrote Dhindsa on X.

He added, “And we’re on track to break our all-time high orders record (Valentine’s Day this year) today, too!”

“Happy Holi indeed,” he concluded.

In yet another post, he shared about the surge in coconut oil sales on Holi eve. “Coconut oil sales - today VS a normal Sunday (last Sunday for comparison),” wrote Dhindsa while sharing a graph on X.

The graph shows the amount of coconut oil ordered on March 17 vs March 24 per hour through Blinkit.

Since being shared, the posts have collected numerous views, likes, and reshares. Additionally, many have even taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to these posts here:

“Holi being the reason!” posted an individual.

Another added, “What are they doing with coconut oil?”

“My question is, how do you protect Blinkit going forward? In the future, everyone wants to take the pie of quick commerce,” commented a third.

A fourth expressed, “Rang se bachne ke lie tel order kia ja raha hai [Oil is being ordered to seek protection from colours].”

“Blinkit rocks,” shared a fifth.