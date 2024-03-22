 Bengaluru man gets mom’s gujiya mould replaced in record 3 minutes via Blinkit | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man gets mom’s gujiya mould replaced in record 3 minutes via Blinkit

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 22, 2024 05:08 PM IST

The Bengaluru man’s “appreciation post” for Blinkit caught the attention of the company’s founder Albinder Dhindsa, who dropped a comment on the post.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur placed an order for a gujiya mould on Blinkit. However, when the order arrived, he was in for a shock. No, he didn’t receive a wrong or damaged product. Instead, he was startled by the speedy delivery. He took to X to share an “appreciation post” for the company and even shared how this particular delivery changed his perspective of the company.

The picture was taken by the Bengaluru man after Blinkit's speedy delivery. (X/@SinAyByCosAy)
The picture was taken by the Bengaluru man after Blinkit's speedy delivery. (X/@SinAyByCosAy)

Read| Peak Bengaluru: Startup co-founder and colleague, who are neighbours, get stuck in traffic. And then…

He wrote, “Mom’s Gujia mould broke. Couldn’t go to get one immediately. Ordered from Blinkit. It arrived in three freaking minutes.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“This is some level of operational excellence,” Srivastava further expressed.

He also shared how the record delivery time changed his perspective for the company. “Two years back I believed Blinkit was weak operationally. Perspective changed.”

Srivastava even shared a screenshot of the order summary. According to it, he placed a pre-paid order for medium gujia mould at 2:46 pm. Three minutes later, the order was delivered. He also shared a picture of gujia mould that he received. The picture also shows his mother making gujia for Holi in the kitchen.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The post caught the attention of Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit. He commented, “Glad we were able to change your perspective! Happy Holi to you and the family.”

Also Read| Peak Bengaluru: Traffic marshal ran an ad agency, exchanged cards with man who was fined. Here’s what happened

Srivastava also wished Dhindsa a happy Holi. He replied, “Thank you, Happy Holi to you and to the whole team as well.”

In 2023, Swiggy Instamart also delivered a packet of noodles in record time. Guess the time it took to deliver the order in Delhi. Ten minutes, seven minutes, five minutes? No. Swiggy Instamart delivered the packet of instant noodlesin a record time of 65 seconds.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Bengaluru man gets mom’s gujiya mould replaced in record 3 minutes via Blinkit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On