Bengaluru man gets mom’s gujiya mould replaced in record 3 minutes via Blinkit

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur placed an order for a gujiya mould on Blinkit. However, when the order arrived, he was in for a shock. No, he didn’t receive a wrong or damaged product. Instead, he was startled by the speedy delivery. He took to X to share an “appreciation post” for the company and even shared how this particular delivery changed his perspective of the company. The picture was taken by the Bengaluru man after Blinkit's speedy delivery. (X/@SinAyByCosAy)

He wrote, “Mom’s Gujia mould broke. Couldn’t go to get one immediately. Ordered from Blinkit. It arrived in three freaking minutes.”

“This is some level of operational excellence,” Srivastava further expressed.

He also shared how the record delivery time changed his perspective for the company. “Two years back I believed Blinkit was weak operationally. Perspective changed.”

Srivastava even shared a screenshot of the order summary. According to it, he placed a pre-paid order for medium gujia mould at 2:46 pm. Three minutes later, the order was delivered. He also shared a picture of gujia mould that he received. The picture also shows his mother making gujia for Holi in the kitchen.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The post caught the attention of Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit. He commented, “Glad we were able to change your perspective! Happy Holi to you and the family.”

Srivastava also wished Dhindsa a happy Holi. He replied, “Thank you, Happy Holi to you and to the whole team as well.”

In 2023, Swiggy Instamart also delivered a packet of noodles in record time. Guess the time it took to deliver the order in Delhi. Ten minutes, seven minutes, five minutes? No. Swiggy Instamart delivered the packet of instant noodlesin a record time of 65 seconds.