Who is Grecia Munoz? Know all about Zomato CEO's wife: 5 points

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal married Grecia Munoz, a Mexican model, people familiar with the matter told HT.com. The couple returned from their honeymoon in February, sources said, asking not to be named. Grecia Munoz and Deepinder Goyal married two months ago, sources said. (Instagram/greciamunozp, File photo)

Another person familiar with the matter said they got married two months ago.

Who is Grecia Munoz, married to Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal?

Born in Mexico, Grecia Munoz says she is “now at home in India”, according to her Instagram bio. She describes herself as a model and a television host, as per her Threads bio. However, one of the persons cited above said that Munoz no longer models. In January, Munoz had shared photos of her visiting Delhi’s famous locations, such as Red Fort and Qutub Minar. “Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home,” she captioned the post. Munoz has shared various photos of her modelling on her Instagram profile.

The marriage to Grecia Munoz is Goyal’s second. He was previously married to Kanchan Joshi whom he met while studying at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi.

Deepinder Goyal: Muktsar boy to billionaire’s club

Gurgaon-based Deepinder Goyal, 41, spent his childhood in the town of Muktsar in Punjab. He completed his pre-university in Chandigarh.

He began his career at consulting firm Bain & Company in 2005, soon after completing his college. He spent his childhood in the town of Muktsar in Punjab. He completed his pre-university in Chandigarh.

He co-founded restaurant aggregator and food delivery giant Zomato (then known as Foodiebay.com) in 2008 after quitting Bain & Company.

After the success of Zomato's blockbuster listing around three years ago, Goyal emerged as one of India's richest people. At that time, he was estimated to be worth $650 million based on his stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.