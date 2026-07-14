‘Judge understood father’s pain': IB staffer Ankit Sharma's family on Tahir Hussain conviction

Hours after a Delhi court convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, Ankit’s father told HT that he was “happy the judge understood a father’s pain of living without a son”. A Delhi court convicted former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. (PTI)

Additional sessions judge Praveen Singh of Karkardooma courts held Hussain guilty of murder, promoting enmity between different religions, and rioting with deadly weapon. Four others — Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas — were also convicted of the two charges apart from murder, and six others were acquitted of all charges in the case.

Speaking to HT, 53-year-old Ravinder Kumar said the verdict brought some solace after more than five years of waiting. “All I want is for the judge to give them a strict punishment so that they suffer for the brutality they showed while killing Ankit. Anything less than that will be a disrespect to my son.”

Ankit’s brother said they wanted the “accused to be get the strictest punishment”.

“Today, only a few have been convicted. We want every single person who was involved in my brother’s murder to face the law … They need to be hanged,” he said, PTI reported.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced soon.

According to the prosecution, Ankit was allegedly killed in the vicinity of his home in Khajuri Khas on February 25, 2020, after he ran into clashes taking place between two groups in the Chand Bagh Pulia (bridge) area. As he attempted to pacify both sides, he was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and stabbed by a mob of 20-25 people before being dumped in a drain in the area.

Also Read: Kin of IB officer killed in 2020 Delhi riots want ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain, other convicts hanged

While he was not present in court, Kumar said he had been waiting for the verdict with bated breath. “I came to court initially during the trial to record my statement as the complainant but my family and I were scared to attend hearings after the incident…Being present in court only reopens old wounds.”

They family has now left their Khajuri Khas home and shifted to another location in the city because of fear and trauma. “Passing by the Chand Bagh drain where Ankit’s body was dumped became unbearable for our family. We shifted elsewhere to find peace.”

Kumar praised the prosecution for fighting the case tooth and nail. “There is evidence and several witness statements naming the accused. I am happy that the judge understood a father’s pain of living without a son and am hopeful that the sentencing will be commensurate with their crimes,” he said.