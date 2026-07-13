A Delhi court on Monday convicted Tahir Hussain, former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in connection with the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain convicted in IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder case (HT File Photo)

Four other persons – Nazim, Kazim, Javed and Anas – were also convicted under sections of rioting., along with Hussain.

Sharma, a 26-yearold IB officer, was found dead in Northeast Delhi's Vhand Bagh area during the Delhi riots of 2020 which led to the death of at least 53 people. The drain from where Sharma's dead body was pulled out is close to Hussain’s house and Sharma’s family had blamed the former AAP leader of leading the mob to kill him.

Hussain was a councillor from Ward number 59 under Mustafabad assembly constituency in east Delhi and had won the municipal election in 2017. He was the richest candidate in the the ward with declared assets worth ₹16 crore in the affidavit.

Hussain had initially denied any involvement in the riots or Sharma’s death and had put out a Facebook post saying that he and his family were whisked away by the police when the protests first broke out in the area on February 24. “The police then took control of the building. When i returned on February 25, the people in the area started raising slogans against me. The police then advised me to leave the area, and I have not ben to that house since then. I don’t know who did what in that house,” Hussain had said in the post in Hindi.

He later told the police during the interrogations that during the riots his task was to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones during the violent riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020.