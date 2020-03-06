Tahir Hussain was in Chand Bagh, Mustafabad when IB staffer was murdered: Police

delhi

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain — who was arrested on Thursday — was present in Chand Bagh and Mustafabad when Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma was killed during the communal violence in north-east Delhi on February 25, officers probing the case said.

They said enquiry so far has revealed that the IB staffer was killed while rescuing some girls and women who were stuck in Chand Bagh during the riots.

While evading arrest, Hussain was provided shelter by his associates living in Chand Bagh, Mustafabad and in Zakir Nagar near Okhla, where he stayed for two days. His contact in Zakir Nagar is not a local AAP leader, the officials said, adding that Hussain so far had revealed the names of four-five people who gave him shelter and that they will soon be asked to join the probe.

On Friday, a city court sent Hussain to seven-day police custody after the police produced him before a duty magistrate amid tight security and said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy. Neither the media nor any lawyer, other than those connected with the case, were allowed inside the courtroom.

A total of 731 cases, including 48 of Arms act, had been registered till Friday in conection to last week’s violence in north-east Delhi that has left at least 53 people dead and more than 400 injured. Two special investigation teams (SITs), probing the cases, along with the police so far have sdetained or arrested 1,983 people in connection to the riot cases.

Officials, who asked not to be identified, said that Hussain’s presence in Chand Bagh and Mustafabad areas has been corroborated by call records, location of his cellphone and the statements of people who claimed to have seen him in the neighbourhood on the day Sharma was killed. They, however, said that none of these people were an eyewitness to Sharma’s murder or had seen Hussain present at the Chand Bagh puliya (culvert), which the investigators have learnt was the spot where Sharma was stabbed and killed.

“Hussain has not been cooperating much in the probe and remains reluctant on answering our questions. He confirmed his presence in Chand Bagh and Mustafabad on February 24 and 25, when we confronted him with the electronic evidence, but has been denying his role in the IB staffer’s murder,” said one of the officers mentioned above.

In an interview given to India Today before reaching a Delhi court to surrender on Thursday, Hussain had said that he had remained in his neighbourhood for two-three days and was in Delhi itself (while the police looked for him). Hussain had said in the interview that he was “innocent” and was being framed as part of “a conspiracy”.

Apart from establishing his role in the murder case, Hussain is also being interrogated to ascertain how and why he mobilised people at his Chand Bagh house and stocked sticks, catapults, stones, petrol bombs (Molotov cocktails) on the building’s terrace and basement, another officer said.

Two more cases – of attempt to murder and rioting – registered at Dayalpur and Khajoori Khas police stations have the mention of alleged firing, pelting of petrol bombs and stone from Hussain’s house.

“We are probing every aspect in the cases involving Hussain. Since the probe is in progress, details regarding it cannot be shared at this moment,” said special commissioner of police (crime and intelligence) Praveer Ranjan.

Hussain was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case. The court rejected his plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction.

Investigators said that they would take Hussain to Chand Bagh, Mustafabad and Zakir Nagar to identify the buildings where he had been hiding.

IB staffer killed saving girls/women

An officer associated with the SITs said that local enquiry into Ankit Sharma’s death has revealed that he was in Chand Bagh when he learnt that some Hindu women and girls were stuck on February 25 evening.

“Sharma responded to the alert and went to rescue them with some other men of his community. They managed to rescue the women and girls. Stone pelting began when they were returning and Sharma was hit and injured on the Chand Bagh culvert. It appears that the rioters caught him in an injured condition, stabbed him to death and took away his body,” said the officer, quoting the locals.

Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. The body had over 40 stab wounds, the autopsy report later revealed.