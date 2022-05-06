‘Well-hatched conspiracy’: Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain, 5 others in a Delhi riots case
Describing a riotous incident during the February 2020 northeast Delhi communal violence as a ‘well-hatched conspiracy,’ a Delhi court on Friday ordered farming of arson, rioting and other charges against six accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the incident.
“It prima facie appears that the riotous incident in question was committed in pursuance to a well-hatched conspiracy, and after elaborate preparations, as also in the execution of the well-thought plan,” observed Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Virender Bhat, as he ordered framing of charges against Hussain, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Sohaib Alam.
The bench ordered framing of charges against the accused for various offences punishable under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or more), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the property) and 395 (dacoity).
The former AAP councillor will face trial under a further two sections, the bench said, adding that these are 109 (punishment of abetment) and 114 (abettor present when the offence is committed).
ASJ Bhat further said, “It was not a spontaneous act; also, it was clearly revealed that the accused agreed with each other to commit vandalisation and arson of properties belonging to the Hindu community from the roof of Tahir Hussain’s house.”
Citing testimony from the one of the witnesses, the bench described Hussain as ‘not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter.’
The framing of charges was ordered in connection with an FIR registered on the basis of a complaint by a businessman, Karan, who alleged his godown was vandalised and set on fire in Chand Bagh’s Khazuri Khas area.
Several areas in northeast Delhi witnessed communal clashes from February 23 to 29, 2020, as a faceoff between anti and pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took a deadly turn. The riots claimed at least 53 lives.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Kalyan resident group organises tankers for water-hit Biwalwadi village
For seventy families struggling with water scarcity in Biwalwadi village, Kasara Ghat, Shahpur Taluka, help from a Kalyan-based resident group came as a major relief. The villagers used to travel long distances in search of water on a daily basis. The Mi Kalyankar, Mi Kalyankar, made provision for regular tankers to be sent to these villagers. Mi Kalyankar took the issue to social media and asked for help from people across Kalyan.
-
MBA grad arrested for molesting British national
Mumbai A 32-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old British national at a pub at Hill Road on Thursday. The police said that the woman had gone to the pub with her husband and the incident took place at about 11:30 pm when she went to the washroom. The officers said that Yadav, initially misbehaved with the woman, but backed off after she warned him.
-
Navi Mumbai residents demand more security on Palm Beach Road
Residents have raised a demand to beef up security on the Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai following multiple accidents and illegal activities occurring on the 10km stretch. Even though the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials claimed that the road has adequate CCTV cameras, residents say the service roads and mangrove areas continue to remain unmonitored. The dangers posed by the road and even the service roads were highlighted by a Mumbai-based cyclist group.
-
23 lakh vehicles for 22 lakh population in Thane: RTO
Thane city has a population of 22 lakh but the vehicle population has increased to more than 23 lakh, according to the Regional Transport Office records. The 23 lakh vehicles include 1.34 lakh two-wheelers. From among the overall 23 lakh vehicles, around 15 lakh are registered within Thane RTO. Among these, 1.07 lakh were registered in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, only 71,098 vehicles were registered in 2020.
-
Fraudster dupes two friends of principal I-T commissioner
Police have registered an offence based on a complaint lodged by the principal commissioner of income tax (I-T), alleging that a fraudster hacked into Shukla's WhatsApp account and demanded money from several of his friends, colleagues and relatives, saying the I-T officer was in dire need of money. Two of his friends even transferred ₹50,000 each to the fraudster, he said.
